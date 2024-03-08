10,241 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 192,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 877,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85,224 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $182.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

