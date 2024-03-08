10,426 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

