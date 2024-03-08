1,174 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $547.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $547.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
