12,995 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

