14,450 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

