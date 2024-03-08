16,482 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $55.94 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

