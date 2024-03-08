19,620 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

