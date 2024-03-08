21,234 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.