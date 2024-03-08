242,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

