3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMM. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

