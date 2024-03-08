445,307 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.38 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.