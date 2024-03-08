50,737 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.