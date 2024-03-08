50,737 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.