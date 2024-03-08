9,243 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after purchasing an additional 868,278 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

