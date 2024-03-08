a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of AKA opened at $11.84 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

