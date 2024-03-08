A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.14 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Quarry LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.