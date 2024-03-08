ABM Industries Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

