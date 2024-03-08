ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

