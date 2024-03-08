Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at KeyCorp

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Absci

Absci Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ABSI opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Absci

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Absci by 91.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absci by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absci by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Further Reading

