ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 251.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 297.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $23.52 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

