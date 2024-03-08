Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.29. 218,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,766. The company has a market capitalization of $241.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

