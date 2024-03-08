ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

