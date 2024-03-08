Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,971 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.72% of Tango Therapeutics worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

TNGX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.90. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.