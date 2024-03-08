Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 200,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.45% of Southwest Gas worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

