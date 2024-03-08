Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 580,500 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

CNTA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

