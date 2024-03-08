Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,924,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

AMK opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMK

AssetMark Financial Profile

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.