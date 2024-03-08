Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

