Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $18.79 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.84% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.16 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

