Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 19,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ALB opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $255.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

