Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 580,500 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNTA opened at $11.06 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.