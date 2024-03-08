Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

