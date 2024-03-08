Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 120,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.84% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

XENE stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.