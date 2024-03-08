Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 2,800 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

