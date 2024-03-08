Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

GPC opened at $150.78 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

