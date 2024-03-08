Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $19.30 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Autoliv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.8 %

Autoliv stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

