adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas
adidas Stock Performance
adidas stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -190.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. adidas has a 12 month low of $73.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
