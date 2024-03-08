adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in adidas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth about $809,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -190.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. adidas has a 12 month low of $73.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

