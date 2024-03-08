Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,961 ($37.58) price target on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.03) to GBX 2,280 ($28.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,240.20 ($28.43).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,612 ($33.15) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,811 ($35.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,581 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,539.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,280.99%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

