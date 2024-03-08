Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.93

Shares of Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.