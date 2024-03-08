Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
