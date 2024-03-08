Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Hold Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.82.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $211.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $78.51 and a 1 year high of $214.81. The stock has a market cap of $338.21 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

