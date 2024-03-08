Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $211.38 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $214.81. The company has a market cap of $338.21 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

