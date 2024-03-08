Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $9.75 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

