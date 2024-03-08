Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,774 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.59. 231,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,272. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

