Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,179 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 529,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 175.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,539 shares of company stock worth $115,326. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

