Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 10,794 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,401. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $311.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.