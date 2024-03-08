Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 25,946 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 349.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.48.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.69. 91,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $563.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.37.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

