Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461,185 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,355,479. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

