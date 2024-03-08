Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 719,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,448,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,305. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.
Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue
Kenvue Profile
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MongoDB Stock: A Bubble Burst in AI; Now is the Time to Buy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Here’s Why Shake Shack’s Recovery Builds Momentum
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Micron Stock: Why $100 per Share is Just the Start
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.