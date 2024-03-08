Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 719,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,305. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.