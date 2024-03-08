Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Travel + Leisure worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,688. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

