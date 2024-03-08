Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,706.8% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.83. 224,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,683. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average is $209.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.