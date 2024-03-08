AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVAV. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 135.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 34.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

